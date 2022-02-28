Support for Mac's Toy Fund strong

For 91 years, Mac's Toy Fund has been helping families in Raleigh County have a special Christmas each year.
Toys, coats, bikes and more have been donated over the years to families who need them most. Similar to last year, Mac’s Toy Fund officials have decided to award grants in 2021. Rather than buy toys to distribute, Mac’s Toy Fund has awarded grants to charitable organizations that give out toys, coats and the like to children. Monetary donations received will help offset the cost of these grants.
The most recent monetary donations to Mac’s Toy Fund are from:
Anonymous - $100
Daisy Donald - $50
Harold & Diana Harvey in memory of Mary Lee Torrico - $400
Today’s total: $550
Total to date: $16,844
Donations can be sent to:
Mac’s Toy Fund
129 Main Street, Ste 301
Beckley, WV 25801