For 91 years, Mac’s Toy Fund has been helping families in Raleigh County have a special Christmas each year.

Toys, coats, bikes and more have been donated over the years to families who need them most. Similar to last year, Mac’s Toy Fund officials have decided to award grants in 2021. Rather than buy toys to distribute, Mac’s Toy Fund has awarded grants to charitable organizations that give out toys, coats and the like to children. Monetary donations received will help offset the cost of these grants.

The most recent monetary donations to Mac’s Toy Fund are from:

Anonymous - $40

Anonymous - $100

Anonymous - $150

Tony & Aneta Bazzie - $30 in honor of their grandchildren Lexi, Alyssa & Emily

Dr. Charles Cappellari & Saraha Weitzman - $200

Clark & Beatrice Higginbotham - $50

A.K. & Shirley Minter - $50 in honor of Jerry Bays’ special birthday

Gene & Eileen Noltkamper - $100

Judy Ragland - $500 in memory of Ned “Buzzy” Ragland, Jr.

Sandra Shrewsbury - $100 in memory of Sam Shrewsbury

Mary Stillwell - $100 in memory of Dan Stillwell

Kathie Thornhill - $500 in memory of Warren & Carol Thornhill

Willard Walker - $50 – Happy Birthday Jesus!

Today’s total: $1,970

Total to date: $3,075

Donations can be sent to:

Mac’s Toy Fund

129 Main Street, Ste 301

Beckley, WV 25801

 

