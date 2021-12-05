For 91 years, Mac’s Toy Fund has been helping families in Raleigh County have a special Christmas each year.
Toys, coats, bikes and more have been donated over the years to families who need them most. Similar to last year, Mac’s Toy Fund officials have decided to award grants in 2021. Rather than buy toys to distribute, Mac’s Toy Fund has awarded grants to charitable organizations that give out toys, coats and the like to children. Monetary donations received will help offset the cost of these grants.
The most recent monetary donations to Mac’s Toy Fund are from:
Anonymous - $40
Anonymous - $100
Anonymous - $150
Tony & Aneta Bazzie - $30 in honor of their grandchildren Lexi, Alyssa & Emily
Dr. Charles Cappellari & Saraha Weitzman - $200
Clark & Beatrice Higginbotham - $50
A.K. & Shirley Minter - $50 in honor of Jerry Bays’ special birthday
Gene & Eileen Noltkamper - $100
Judy Ragland - $500 in memory of Ned “Buzzy” Ragland, Jr.
Sandra Shrewsbury - $100 in memory of Sam Shrewsbury
Mary Stillwell - $100 in memory of Dan Stillwell
Kathie Thornhill - $500 in memory of Warren & Carol Thornhill
Willard Walker - $50 – Happy Birthday Jesus!
Today’s total: $1,970
Total to date: $3,075
Donations can be sent to:
Mac’s Toy Fund
129 Main Street, Ste 301
Beckley, WV 25801