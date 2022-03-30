Congress has extended funding for enhanced supplemental nutritional benefits through Sept. 30 for the purchase of fresh, frozen and canned fruit and vegetables.
West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health.
As part of the federal enhanced supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) benefits, children receive $24 per month, pregnant and postpartum participants receive $43 per month and breastfeeding women receive $47 per month.
Without the federal enhanced increase, the benefits are usually $9 for children, $11 for pregnant and postpartum, and $16.50 for breastfeeding women.
The WIC cash value benefit increase has resulted in more than triple the amount of fruit and vegetable purchases in retail locations, a greater variety of produce redeemed by WIC families and increased fruit and vegetable consumption for young children, according to a program press release.
WIC has provided enhanced fruit and vegetable benefits to more than 32,000 West Virginia women and children.
Retailers may request additional details from the WIC Vendor Management Unit by calling 304-558-1115 or emailing dhhrwicvu@wv.gov.
WIC services are free for pregnant, breastfeeding, and non-breastfeeding postpartum women and children up to age 5. Learn more and apply at dhhr.wv.gov/WIC.