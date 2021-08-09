Superintendent responds to queries about federal grants

Greenbrier County Superintendent of Schools Jeff Bryant responded to a series of questions posed via email by The Register-Herald last week. Most of the queries focused on the nearly $20.6 million the school system has received or is scheduled to receive in ESSERF (Elementary, Secondary, School Emergency Relief Funding) from the federal government.
Q - Overall, in what ways has the ESSERF helped GCS weather the pandemic?
A - The funding has provided the county school system flexibility in purchasing supplies and acquiring personnel to better ensure the safety of our students and staff. In addition, it has covered costs to provide students with material to continue the learning process while at home.
Q - Which expenditures turned out to be the most beneficial for the students, and why?
A - The improvement of air quality, improving measures to alleviate illness such as hand sanitizing stations, retrofitting water fountains, and dividers, improving quality of outdoor spaces for play and learning will impact students for years to come.
Q - Let’s look at the HVAC ION filter systems that appear on a list of purchases made from the school system’s first ESSERF grant. Were those systems installed in all schools? In what way do they address school safety concerns now and in the future?
A - The I Wave Systems were installed at all schools in the county. We focused on larger gathering spaces like cafeterias, gyms, band and choir rooms, and libraries where the systems would allow. We believe these systems will benefit now and into the future specifically during cold and flu season.
Q - How many students have participated in the summer school and credit recovery program this summer as compared to a “normal” summer? Were those programs offered at each school, or were they more centralized?
A - We had over 100 for the secondary (grades 9-12) credit recovery. That is a little higher than normal. We had more than 300 in the summer programs at the elementary and middle school levels. These programs have not been offered before so we cannot compare numbers. The programs were open to all students and were offered at six elementary schools, and all four secondary schools. Transportation was provided.
Q - As you look ahead to the next round of ESSERF (#3), what continuing Covid-related costs do you anticipate will need to be addressed with a portion of the nearly $13M grant that has initially been approved?
A - The pandemic has exponentially intensified the importance of Greenbrier County Schools employees and the direct correlation of the meaningful and positive impact education professionals have on the lives of students. The funds are available for us to use for FY 22, 23, & 24, so the bulk of the funds will be used to stabilize the system with all the unknowns and continue to provide the one caring adult. Also, the funds will be used to continue mitigation and safety standards.
Q - Please share any data — even ballpark figures, if that’s what you have — about the percentages of teachers/staff and students age 12 and up who are now fully vaccinated. What is the school system doing to maximize those percentages?
A - Among our eligible students, we have some high school grade levels with over 35 percent vaccinated. The other grade levels are lower, but we hope for improvement as we offer more vaccination opportunities to them prior to the start of school.
The vaccination rate among our staff is higher. Currently, we have information that over 70 percent of our staff have received vaccination; that number continues to rise as more staff obtain vaccination.
Vaccination rates among staff and students will likely rise once the vaccine is removed from emergency use authorization (EUA) and given full clearance by the federal Food and Drug Administration. Most experts expect that by the end of the year.
One thing we have learned during this particular pandemic is that the virus causing Covid-19 illness is not easily transmitted from surfaces but mostly via airborne transmission. This impacts how we plan our mitigation efforts and is another reason we expect that students can attend school full days this fall. Early out for accelerated disinfection of surfaces will no longer be necessary.
Q - What are your expectations for the upcoming school year in terms of the pandemic’s ongoing impact? What did you learn from experiences in the past two years that will affect/improve responses moving forward?
A - We need to establish some normalcy for children. Schools need to be a place to belong. We need to cement the relationships with students, parents/caregivers and staff. Of course, we will work on alleviating skills deficits. It is important that Greenbrier County Schools make all decisions, policies, processes, protocols, and procedures in regard to COVID-19 focused on the central importance of the safety of all students and employees and in doing so every effort shall be made to ensure that students will attend a full day of school in a climate of compassion/care, respect, access to quality instruction including academic core and enrichment subjects, nutritional meals, and counseling, social/emotional support.
