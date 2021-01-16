This is the week the U.S. gets a new president with the inauguration of Joe Biden Jr. as the 46th president of the United States. But what of the 45th? “I do not think a party centered on President Trump is viable,” David Asp, a former member of the Republican National Committee from Minnesota, told The New York Times. “The party should move away from Trump as quickly as possible, drop the conspiracy theorists and advance a vision for the party focused on the national interest.”
--------
A more contagious variant – Upon a surge
Gov. Jim Justice was none too pleased this past week when he learned and had to tell West Virginia citizens that the national supply of the Covid-19 vaccines was not what federal officials once said.
“The only way I’m going to be able to clarify it is by saying I don’t really know,” Justice said during the Friday pandemic briefing about when the next shipment of vaccines would be sent to the state and in what quantity.
The governor said West Virginia was in line to receive about 60,000 doses this coming week. That would have been about 25,000 additional doses.
“We were told that. We were told point blank we were going to get right at 60,000 doses next week. Now I’m hearing that maybe the additional 25,000 they don’t have them. That may very well change in two hours. That’s what’s happening.”
As the federal rollout of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has tripped over its own fairy tales of abundant doses in warehouses across the country, news arrives that a more contagious variant of the coronavirus discovered in Britain has now been detected in more than 50 countries, including the U.S.
It’s not that any of the variants is known to be more deadly or would cause more severe disease. It’s that their transmissibility adds to caseloads already stressing if not crippling the nation’s public health response, from first responders to hospitals. The end result, when all of this happens, is more deaths.
All of this adds to an urgency of mass vaccinations – to get shots into arms, as officials are saying – and the concern that the federal response, as it did with the handling of the coronavirus from the start, is being badly managed by people who are, well, on their way out the door.
For now – even before the variant seeds, sprouts and spreads – the U.S. is fast approaching 400,000 Covid-related deaths and 23.7 million cases.
In West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources added another 28 cases to the death toll, pushing it to 1,761. So far in January, there have been 400 such deaths in the state, an average of 25 each day. For context, the average was just shy of 20 in December, what was the most deadly month in the state related to the coronavirus. In November, the average was 10 deaths per day.
So, we are now left to contemplate the state of public health and the effect of a more contagious variant of the disease stacked upon two holiday surges that brought the state and the country to record-setting daily reports of deaths, cases, active cases and hospitalization categories.
While 1,475 new cases were reported by the DHHR on Saturday, the daily test rate dropped to 4.54 percent.
While hospitalizations, patients in intensive care and on ventilators were all down marginally, they all remained above their respective trend lines, i.e. high, and active cases took a turn up after falling for four consecutive days.
While McDowell County continued to show that it was on top of the spread in its county – six new cases on Saturday and an improvement to yellow on the state’s color-coded map (better than all other counties in The Register-Herald market), Raleigh County tacked on another 89 cases on Saturday after adding 79 on Friday.
The county has added 340 cases in the past week – by far the most of any county in southern West Virginia.
Over the past two days the state has added 59 deaths, nine across the region. They were a 66-year-old man from Summers County, a 92-year-old man from Mercer County, a 72-year-old woman from McDowell County, an 86-year-old woman from Fayette County, an 86-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, a 90-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 87-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 47-year-old woman from Raleigh County and a 93-year-old woman from Greenbrier County.