Feed the children. “Our children are our greatest treasure in West Virginia and making sure our kids have enough to eat is absolutely the most important thing we can do – it’s why, the moment we closed our schools last year, we went right to work delivering millions of meals all across the state. So, we appreciate the extra help this program will continue to provide.”
Gov. Jim Justice responding to the West Virginia Department of Education and the state Department of Health and Human Resources announcing that they will administer a second round of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program to families of children who already receive free or reduced-price school meals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday approved the second round for students who would have received the meals if their
schools were fully open.Source: MetroNews.
------
Testing for Covid stays near January average
As other states dial back on testing for Covid-19 to move resources toward efforts to distribute and administer the coronovirus vaccines, the numbers from the Department of Health and Human Resources say such a thing is not happening in West Virginia.
Although the last full week of testing for Covid-19 came in well below the January daily average of 12,958 tests, the first four days of February averaged 12,796 tests per day.
A key indicator, in such circumstances, is the daily positive test rate, and it came in at 4.10 percent, below the cumulative rate of 5.60 percent.
Another encouraging trend was that active Covid cases had fallen to 16,886 in the Saturday report by the DHHR, about 13,000 short of where it had been on Jan. 10.
While hospitalizations were down to 378 from 818 on Jan. 5, the number of patients in intensive care and those on ventilator support ticked up slightly in the Saturday report.
The DHHR confirmed an additional 19 deaths on Saturday, averaging nearly 16 a day in February, below both January – the deadliest month – and December rates.
Across southern West Virginia, the nine regional counties added 76 new Covid-19 cases, with Raleigh County topping the list of contributors at 32. Mercer added 17 and Fayette added 10 as the two others in double digits.
Locally, the DHHR confirmed the deaths on Saturday of an 82-year-old man from Greenbrier County, a 69-year-old woman from Mercer County and a 79-year-old man from McDowell County.
------
As the West Virginia legislators prepare to gavel in a new session this week, their counterparts across the state line into Virginia have been raising eyebrows.
This past week, Virginia legislators agreed to legalize marijuana and abolish the death penalty, nothing short of an eyebrow-raising series of events for a state that not so long ago, as The Washington Post reported, had stood against school integration and “stood by its Confederate statues for 155 years after the Civil War.”
If the General Assembly moves ahead, it will make Virginia the first Southern state to allow legal marijuana sales and end capital punishment.
“It is historic, it is transformational,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, said in an interview with The Post. “Virginia is changing, and some of these historic pieces of legislation – it’s what the public wants.”
Meanwhile, in Charleston, Republicans who own a super majority and, as such, can do about anything they set their collective mind to, are planning to phase out the state’s personal income tax, a $2.1 billion proposition. That’s a pretty big hole when you consider the general revenue budget will be right around $4.7 billion.
Maybe those Republicans will be looking for new industries to generate new revenues?
Any ideas out there? Anyone?
------
Overheard
“During the last two fiscal years, our efforts brought in more than $18.4 million over the cost of all operations. In private sector terms, that’s called ‘remarkably profitable.’ A return for taxpayers in excess of 135 percent over two years is a return for which even the best companies would be proud.”
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart saying $32 million was collected by his office the last two years compared to an office budget of $13.6 million.