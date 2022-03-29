MARIETTA, OHIO — Sky Strickler of Summersville, is a cast member for Marietta College’s performances of “Reefer Madness.” The final three performances are scheduled for Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2.
Strickler, who is majoring in Theatre, performed as Five-and-Dime Kid and Chorus in the production. Strickler is a graduate of Nicholas County High School.
