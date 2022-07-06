A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against a Nicholas County woman related to the June shooting death of a Nicholas County sheriff’s deputy and the wounding of another.
Melanie Clodfelter, 41, of Summersville, was charged with knowingly making a false and fictitious oral and written statement by certifying that she was the transferee of a firearm, unlawfully selling or disposing of a firearm to a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm by someone who is an unlawful user of and addicted to methamphetamine and marijuana, according to United States Attorney Will Thompson.
The indictment alleges that Clodfelter purchased a Radical Firearms, model RF-15, multi-caliber rifle in Nicholas County on Nov. 17, 2021, and provided it that day to an individual identified in the indictment as “R.H.” A criminal complaint previously filed against Clodfelter identified the individual as Richie Holcomb, who was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a July 30, 2014, felony conviction for unlawful wounding in Webster County Circuit Court.
Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Edward Baker III was killed and Cpl. Joshua Ellison was wounded in an exchange of gunfire after responding to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area on June 3. Holcomb, 36, was fatally shot in the incident.