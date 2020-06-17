Summersville resident appointed to House of Delegates

Gov. Jim Justice appointed Heather Glasko-Tully of Summersville to the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday. She will represent the 41st District, covering parts of Nicholas and Greenbrier counties.
Glasko-Tully fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Delegate Jordan Hill, a Republican, who announced his resignation in May to pursue a job opportunity outside of his district.
Glasko-Tully won the Republican primary for the seat, facing no other candidate. She will face Duane Bragg, the Democratic nominee who also faced no primary competition, in the general election in November.
An ICU bedside nurse for 13 years, Glasko-Tully was among the 2017 recipients of the Future of Nursing West Virginia's “40 Under 40” award.
Glasko-Tully began working as a family nurse practitioner in 2018. She is a member of the West Virginia Nurses Association, American Nurses Association, and the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.
“I am very appreciative of Governor Justice for this appointment," Glasko-Tully said. "It is a tremendous honor to be selected to represent the citizens of a community that I love with all my heart
“I’m excited to be able to use my skills and knowledge of the health care field to make the necessary changes we need to promote the health and well-being of all West Virginians. I'm also going to work to help make our education system the very best it can be.
“I’m looking forward to making West Virginia a better place to live and work,” Glasko-Tully said.
She and her husband Lawrence reside in Summersville.