Kevin Barnhouse, 41, of Summersville, pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal gun crime.
According to statements made in court, an officer with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department executed a lawful search of a vehicle in which Barnhouse was riding as a passenger in November 2020. The officer located two firearms in the vehicle, a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 40 caliber handgun and an American Tactical 22 caliber rifle. Barnhouse admitted that he possessed the firearms and that he knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of a 2016 conviction in Nicholas County Magistrate Court for domestic assault on a family or household member.
Barnhouse pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and faces up to ten years in prison when sentenced on Jan. 27.