The Summers County Historical Society will meet Tuesday, July 20, at the Ben Vest Farm at Jumping Branch. The Vests will provide hot dogs and hamburgers. Bring a dish or drinks to share and a chair. The farm is 1/2 mile from W.Va. 3 at Jumping Branch on the Mt. View Road. Come early at 5:30 to mingle with friends, withdinner at 6 p.m. All members are urged to attend, and prospective members are welcome to attend. For more information call 304-546-8075.
Summers Historical Society to meet
