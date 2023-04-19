The Summers County dilapidated structures committee will meet in regular session on Monday, April 24, at noon in the Roosevelt Room of the Summers Memorial Building in Hinton to consider, among other items, Department of Environmental Protection funding application, digital mapping and properties.
New business includes a phone log and new properties to add to the list.
Unless otherwise noted, the committee meets at noon on the fourth Monday of every month in the Roosevelt Room of the Memorial Building.
