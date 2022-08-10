Jodi Richmond of Summers County wil be one of four women to receive the West Virginia Women in Agriculture (WIA) award from the state’s Department of Agriculture.
The program celebrates female farmers, past and present, and lauds their achievements. The 2022 recipients will be honored during a reception at the State Fair of West Virginia on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m.
“Today, women make up more than a third of the farmers and producers in West Virginia, but women have been farming in the Mountain State for centuries,” Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said in a department press release. "As we try to replace the aging farmer, we will need more women to step up to lead operations.
"The women we are honoring this year have paved the way for female producers,” the agriculture commissioner said. "Each have played a vital role in West Virginia agriculture.”
Richmond has served Mercer County for 19 years as a WVU Extension agent with a primary focus of increasing the profitability and sustainability of small farming operations by providing educational programing in production, agricultural business management and food safety.
Richmond has a passion for teaching youth about ag literacy, school gardens and kids’ farmers markets.
She has a B.S. in animal science and a M.S. in education, both from Virginia Tech. She admits, however, that neither degree prepared her for the finer points of her job, including chasing runaway goats at the fair, identifying snakes left on her desk or explaining to clients that it is not safe to can in the dishwasher.
Richmond tells adults and children alike, “Don’t be afraid to try or to fail. You will learn far more from things that don’t work than you will from things that work well the first time.”
Other recipients of the distinction:
Violet Maston of Jackson County grew up on a dairy farm in Upshur County. She joined 4-H and FFA and started raising sheep for her FFA project. That flock helped put her through college.
Today, Maston raises and sells cut flowers at Sweet Violet Farm in Leroy. She has over 50 different varieties that she markets through direct sales, bouquet subscriptions, farmers markets and to local florists.
Maston has honored her parents by making improvements to the family farm and by passing on the love of agriculture to her two children. Her son owns his own farm, and her daughter is pursuing an agri-business degree.
Genevieve May of Grant County has been a farm girl all her life. From an early age, she was driving the work horses through the fields to gather the hay shocks and walking behind the plow to cover the seeds.
May and her husband own May Farm and manage 50 stock cows (Hereford and Angus), laying chickens and hair sheep. From the farm to the kitchen, she taught her children and grandchildren the importance of farming, canning and preserving food. She encouraged them to join 4-H and FFA and helped with numerous projects from leaf collections to market lambs.
May has been a mentor to many, helping and educating about the importance of agriculture and life skills like sewing on a button.
Brandy Brabham of Roane County is the WVU Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Roane County. She conducts training on risk management, leadership and advocacy, as well as extension methods for crops, agribusiness development and marketing.
Brabham serves as a member of the WV Women in Agriculture team and has served on many state conference planning committees including the Small Farm Conference, Farm Opportunities Day and the inaugural WV Women in Agriculture Conference.
Brabham and her family raise beef cattle, hay and honeybees. They also have a high tunnel and a small backyard flock of chickens from which they market eggs.
