hinton – West Virginia’s child poverty rate in 2019 was 19.6 percent, according to the Census Bureau, placing the state seventh highest among all states.
That combined with issues related to the pandemic has created hardships for many families across West Virginia, leaving students lacking access to needed resources.
Summers County has been hit hard by poverty: 21.1 percent of all people in the county live beneath the poverty line, and that’s about 3 percent higher than the state average.
In response, all Summers County schools have become part of the nationwide Communities in Schools program meant to surround students with a community of support that empowers them to excel in school and in life.
One tier of the program specifically targets students needing extra help like those living in poverty or at risk of dropping out of school.
Renae Jones, who oversees the Communities in Schools program countywide, is glad the program has been effective.
“We are grateful to now be a part of the Communities in Schools program. It has already helped so many of our students and will continue to help more,” Jones said.
Communities in Schools is an initiative that found its footing in West Virginia through the work and influence of first lady Cathy Justice. Each year, the West Virginia Department of Education adds additional counties to the program with the support of the governor, the first lady, and the Legislature.
Summers County has four Communities in Schools site facilitators. Susie Hudson and Stan Unroe serve as site facilitators at the Summers County 6-12 High School. Larry Cochran serves as a site facilitator at Hinton Area Elementary, and Joy Bowling serves as a site facilitator for both Jumping Branch Elementary and Talcott Elementary schools.
“I am so appreciative of the work the site facilitators are doing,” Jones commented. “They are making a very positive impact in our students’ lives. They always have great ideas and know how to put them into action.”
The four site facilitators work directly with students providing them with whatever resources they might need based on the students’ support tier. There are three support tiers.
Tier one includes schoolwide services and resources that are provided by the site facilitators to all students, such as necessities, group/club opportunities and school-wide assemblies like career, trade and college fairs.
Tier two services are group-targeted programs such as academic tutoring and attendance programs. Due to 50 percent of Summers County students being chronically absent, the facilitators have a county-wide goal of reducing chronic absenteeism this school year.
Tier three services are those that students receive weekly. These students are case-managed and receive direct services such as individualized academic tutoring, mentoring, goal-setting, crisis intervention, and life skills to track student progress. Currently, Summers County Schools have about 125 case-managed students in their Communities in Schools Program.
One Communities in Schools project at Hinton Area Elementary is the Patriot Club. Larry Cochran involves a group of students by having them help him put the flag up every day. This is an example of a tier two support.
“The students really enjoy assisting Mr. Cochran in getting the flag up every morning at Hinton Area. This is a great way to keep students engaged and gives them something to look forward to. It’s all about the site facilitators making those social and emotional connections with the students,” said Jones.
Another Communities in Schools project in Summers County is the “superpower of yet.” Joy Bowling assisted Jumping Branch Elementary Principal Kevin Green with a presentation to their students, teaching the importance of perseverance and adding some fun by giving each student a pair of superhero socks. This is an example of tier one support.
The Summers County Communities in Schools site facilitators have provided some families with necessities such as non-perishable food, clothing, toiletries, holiday meals, holiday gifts, hot water heaters, dishes, furniture and bedding. The facilitators at Summers County High School have also provided laundry services to students who need it.
One of Summers County High School’s site facilitators and retired Summers Middle School principal, Susie Hudson says meeting the needs of students is something she enjoys.
“It is one of the most beneficial jobs that I’ve had in the school system, mainly because I was a classroom teacher and administrator. Both of those are different from the job I have now,” Hudson said.
“The focus is to be able to support that emotional state that our students need and to be here for the things that they need. Sometimes they just need someone to talk to,” Hudson said.
Families wanting to learn more about Communities in Schools may contact the facilitator at their school.
