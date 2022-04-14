The Summers County Commission will meet in special session on Tuesday, April 19, at 9 a.m. in the county commission office to consider setting property tax levy rates for fiscal year 2022-23.
Because commission meetings are still being held remotely based on guidance from the federal government, the state of West Virginia and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, citizens may cal in to the meeting at 1-866-255-4944. The Conference ID number of 8771004#.
If you encounter technical issues, call 304-466-7104.