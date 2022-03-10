The Summers County Commission will meet in budget workshop sessions on three dates over the next two weeks.
Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 11, on Friday, March 18, and on Tuesday, March 22, to prepare budgets for the coming fiscal year.
The commission, with direction from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has decided that public meetings in person constitute a public health risk.
If people wish to participate in a meeting, they are to call 1-866-225-4944. Conference ID is 8771004#. To address technical issues with accessing the meeting, call 304-466-7104.