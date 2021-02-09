Applications for the Civil Service exam for the position of Summers County deputy sheriff will be available beginning March 1.
Applications packages shall be received from and returned to Mary Beth Merritt, clerk of Summers County Commission, Office of the County Clerk, Summers County Courthouse, Hinton, WV 25951.
Anyone interested in this position must apply by Friday, March 26, at 3 p.m.
Those successfully completing the physical agility test will be notified of the time, date and location of the Civil Service examination. All applicants, certified or noncertified, must take the physical agility test.
Applicants must live within five miles of Summers County.
All veterans and minorities are urged to apply.
Applicants for deputy sheriff must be between 18 and 45 years old on the date of application.
The Summers County Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Discrimination is prohibited due to race, color, creed, religion, sex, orientation or national origin.