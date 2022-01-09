Summers County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of 19 new businesses for a 2.68 percent increase, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
Pendleton, Lincoln, Tyler and Monroe counties also had notable growth during the month.
Statewide, 870 new businesses registered during December. Monroe County registered 10 new businesses.
Counties that led the state in total businesses registered for December were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Jefferson and Cabell.
Kanawha County successfully registered 94 businesses in December 2021. Berkeley County reported 79 business registrations. In Monongalia County, 68 businesses registered. Jefferson County saw 44 new businesses register, and Cabell County totaled 36 registrations for the month.
Raleigh County registered 30 new businesses for a growth rate of 0.85 percent.
Other counties and their results were Fayette with 21 new registrations and a growth rate of 1.18 percent, Mercer with 26 registrations and a rate of 1.10 percent, Greenbrier with 23 registrations and a rate of 0.98 percent, Wyoming with five new registrations and a growth rate of 0.82 percent, McDowell with three registrations for a rate of 0.55 percent, and Nicholas with six registrations and a rate of 0.48 percent.
West Virginia registered 12,323 new businesses in 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 28.82 percent growth rate for the year.
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) will host a virtual refresher Acidified-Only Better Process Control (BPC) class on Jan. 26. To be eligible to attend this class, a participant must have completed the BPCS course. This is only a four-hour refresher class and will not provide certification. There is no cost for the class; however, space is limited and will be on a first-come-first-served basis to the first 27 students.
The course will be taught by Dr. Joseph E. Marcy of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Each participant will be responsible for having their own BPC book from a previous class.
Registration will close on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. at https://agriculture.wv.gov/wvda-events/
Commercial red meat production in West Virginia during November 2021 totaled 900,000 pounds, down 24 percent from November 2020.
Commercial cattle slaughter totaled 1,281,000 pounds live weight, down 25 percent from November 2020. Cattle slaughter totaled 1,200 head, down 400 head from the previous year. The average live weight was down 10 pounds from the previous year, at 1,031 pounds.
Commercial hog slaughter totaled 130,000 pounds live weight, down 46 percent from last year. Hog slaughter totaled 400 head, down 400 head from the previous year. The average live weight was up 15 pounds from the previous year, at 317 pounds.