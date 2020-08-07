Summers County continued to lead southern West Virginia in percentage of new business registration growth, posting a 1.93 percent rate for July with 11 new registrations.
Summers saw a 1.53 percent rate growth in June.
Statewide, Clay County – for the second consecutive month – led with a 2.48 percent rate.
In sheer numbers, Mercer County led regionally with 28 new business registrations, besting Raleigh County with 25.
Statewide, Kanawha County led the pack with 99 new business registrations followed by Monongalia with 84. Berkeley County came in third with 67.
Nicholas County posted bullish numbers with 19 new registrations and a 1.78 percent growth rate.
Others in southern West Virginia included Fayette County with 17 (0.99 percent), Wyoming with 4 (0.72 percent), Greenbrier 17 (0.67 percent), McDowell with 4 (0.60 percent) and Monroe with 3 (0.42 percent).
Three counties – Taylor, Wirt and Lincoln – posted 0 percent registration growth rate, while only Barbour County (-0.39) posted negative growth.
Statewide, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,091 new businesses in July.
The number of total business entities in Summers County grew from 466 to 475, with Raleigh County business entities increasing from 3,117 to 3,134. Nicholas County experienced an increase in total business registrations from 1,067 to 1,086.
Fayette County grew its numbers from 1,519 to 1,534, Mercer County rose from 1,896 to 1,916, Wyoming County grew from 553 to 557, Greenbrier County was up from 1,927 to 1,940, McDowell County fell just short of the 500 mark growing from 496 to 499, and Monroe County was up from 473 to 475.
The state saw an 8.83 percent growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period. Summers County led the increase with 19.05 percent growth.