The State Auditor’s Office in partnership with the Summers County Commission is launching the latest installment in Project Mountaineer, a free transparency tool that allows the county to communicate financial information to the public, along with a new program called Citizen Services.
Citizen Services provides county commissioners a free portal that gives them the ability to create applications for entities in the county that would like to apply to be subrecipients for American Rescue Plan Act funding. Nonprofits, households, local businesses, and more will be able to apply to the county as a subrecipient for fiscal relief that was handed down by the federal government last month.
Summers County will also unveil its deployment of Project Mountaineer, the auditor’s free transparency tool that gives the county clerk, county commission, and citizens in Summers County a user-friendly portal that allows them to filter through and easily digest how tax dollars are brought in and spent.
The Summers County Commission will launch both the Citizen Services ARP Application Portal and its Project Mountaineer transparency portal at 1 p.m. Wednesday. You can visit the Summers County site at summerscountywv.opengov.com.