Summers County golf course seeking donations for improvements

Members of the Willowwood Country Club in Hinton are seeking donations to make improvements to their golf course to make it more attractive for members as well as the public
Rick Moorefield, a member of the club who is spearheading this project, said he’s hoping to raise $50,000 in order to be able to refurbish some of their old equipment currently used to maintain the course as well purchase necessary supplies also for upkeep.
“Willowwood Country Club is a great little public course and it's a great complement to the big course and the short course at Pipestem,” Moorefield said. “And with our new National Park designation, we expect to have new golfers coming into the area and we want to make sure that Willowwood we can provide a good experience for our visitors.”
To kick off this fundraising campaign, Moorefield approached Summers County Commissioners during their regular meeting last week to ask them to consider contributing $5,000 to the golf course for needed equipment upgrades.
Moorefield said he’s aware that commissioners are putting together the county’s budget for the coming year and just wanted them aware of the needs at Willowwood and the benefits the county would see as a result of any donation.
Moorefield said he decided to start this campaign after noticing that current equipment at the golf course was regularly breaking down.
“We have some great volunteers that are members, most of them, of the club and they volunteer their time and energy, running the mowers and taking care of the greens and everything,” he said. “But it’s a situation where they’re working with years old equipment. I observed this past year while playing, these guys would mow a fairway and then have to pull over and work on the machine before they could move on to the next one.”
Moorefield said updated equipment would save them a great deal of time and money in the long run.
He added that making sure the golf course is maintained properly would help encourage more visitors to the country club as well as the town.
While the Willowwood Country Club, which is also the home of the Hilton Elks Lodge No. 821, offers memberships, it is also open for public use.
Moorefield said he wants people to know that while some may hear the words "country club" and think it’s only for wealthy people, that’s not what Willowwood is about.
“We welcome everybody,” he said. “The doors are open there for everybody."
Those who wish to donate to the Willowwood's upgrade fund can send a check to Hilton Elks Lodge No. 821, Attn: Treasurer, PO Box 384 Hinton, WV 25951 with golf course improvements in the memo line.