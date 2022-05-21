The West Virginia Humanities Council has recently awarded nearly $25,000 for its special grant initiative, “A More Perfect Union: Democracy and Civic Engagement,” with one of the four grantees being the Summers County Historic Landmark Commission, which proposed a program on Civic Engagement on the Revolutionary Frontier, including a booklet and discussions.
With support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, these grants will fund projects that discuss, promote, and educate the public on the necessity of informed civic engagement to a functioning and sustainable constitutional republic.