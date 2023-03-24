The Summers County commissioners will have its last budget workshop session on Wednesday, March 29, at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at 120 Ballengee St., Suite 203, Hinton, to consider approval of the county’s levy estimate, to set a public hearing on a proposed tax hike and roll back previous levy rates, and to consider for approval of a proposed tax increase.

