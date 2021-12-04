Summers County commissioners have a busy agenda for their regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Because of the risk of the spread of Covid, meetings are being conducted remotely.
Some of the items on the agenda include resubmitting the Summers/Mercer dilapidated structures ARC application, a resolution to participate and cooperate with the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, an appointment of a litter control officer, reappointment of members to the Big Bend Public Service District, appointment of two members to the Southern West Virginia Non-motorized Trail Authority and an appointment to the county Board of Health.
Commissioners will also consider closing courthouse offices on Dec. 15 from noon until 1:30 p.m. for an employee covered-dish Christmas luncheon.