The Summers County Commission will meet Wednesday, May 11, beginning at 9 a.m.
The agenda includes:
call to order
approval of agenda
tax refunds/ exonerations/consolidations - Gregory S. Vandall, assessor
fiduciary appointments/estate settlements/petitions - Donald R. Basham, Jr., fiduciary supervisor
approval of minutes - Mary Beth Merritt, County Clerk
Review of Correspondence and approval of invoices
revision of budget
approval of personnel - custodian Robert Kessler
Steve Lipscomb, OEM - 911 director with updates on NCIC and radio communication
Sheriff Faris, discussion of fuel charges
Vivian Parsons, consideration to approve coverage renewal proposal with WV Corp for county insurance coverage FY 2022-23
Felicia Hartwell with REACHH, consideration of funding for the Child Advocacy Center
Marie Bryant Propps, update on community corrections and discussion of an opportunity for training
Attorney John Wooton, update on opioid litigation lawsuit
Old business
consideration to appoint at-large board member for the Summers/Monroe Community Corrections Program
consideration to appoint members to the Summers County Building Commission
New business
consideration to discuss for public information self-evaluation for compliance with section 504 of the rehabilitation Act of 1973
consideration to pass a resolution for the Summers County blood rive
consideration to review and approve a bid for proposal of upgrades to the 911 center
consideration to appoint member to the New River Gorge Redevelopment Authority consideration to allow the farmers market to use the courthouse grounds from May - Ocotober
consideration to approve Talcott area broadband project drawdown #2
consideration to approve Talcott area broadband project budget revision #2
Public comment and/or any other business that may come before the Commission
adjournment