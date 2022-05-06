The Summers County Commission will meet Wednesday, May 11, beginning at 9 a.m.

The agenda includes:

call to order

approval of agenda

tax refunds/ exonerations/consolidations - Gregory S. Vandall, assessor

fiduciary appointments/estate settlements/petitions - Donald R. Basham, Jr., fiduciary supervisor

approval of minutes - Mary Beth Merritt, County Clerk

Review of Correspondence and approval of invoices

revision of budget

approval of personnel - custodian Robert Kessler

Steve Lipscomb, OEM - 911 director with updates on NCIC and radio communication

Sheriff Faris, discussion of fuel charges

Vivian Parsons, consideration to approve coverage renewal proposal with WV Corp for county insurance coverage FY 2022-23

Felicia Hartwell with REACHH, consideration of funding for the Child Advocacy Center

Marie Bryant Propps, update on community corrections and discussion of  an opportunity for training

Attorney John Wooton, update on opioid litigation lawsuit

 

Old business

consideration to appoint at-large board member for the Summers/Monroe Community Corrections Program

consideration to appoint members to the Summers County Building Commission

 

New business

consideration to discuss for public information self-evaluation for compliance with section 504 of the rehabilitation Act of 1973

consideration to pass a resolution for the Summers County blood rive

consideration to review and approve a bid for proposal of upgrades to the 911 center

consideration to appoint member to the New River Gorge Redevelopment Authority consideration to allow the farmers market to use the courthouse grounds from May - Ocotober

consideration to approve Talcott area broadband project drawdown #2

consideration to approve Talcott area broadband project budget revision #2

Public comment and/or any other business that may come before the Commission

adjournment

 

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video