The Summers County Commission will meet Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 120 Ballengee St. in Hinton at 9 a.m.
Some highlights of the agenda include the Meadow Creek Public Service District seeking an update on a funding request, emergency radio communications update, revised floodplain project, the Talcott broadband project and discussion of allowing horses at the campgrounds.
The meeting will be available via Teleconference because of the Covid-19 pandemic. To participate call 1-866-225-4944. Conference ID is 8771004#
If you need additional help signing in, call 1-304-466-7147 or 1-304-466-7104.