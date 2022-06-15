The Summers County Commission will meet in special session Wednesday, June 22, at 1 p.m. at the County Commission office for the following purpose:
Approval of special meeting agenda
Conduct interviews for consulting engineer on the initiative Broadband Expansion Project
Consideration to select internet service provider to provide high-speed broadband internet service as part of Initiative Broadband Expansion Project. Consideration to select consulting engineer to provide design and project management services pertaining to the Initiative Broadband Expansion Project
Consideration to approve for John Henry Historical Park Pedestrian Bridge Engineering Design Services.