The Summers County Commission is scheduled to meet in regular session on Wednesday at 9 a.m. to get an update on a waterline extension project that includes Madams Creek, Broomstraw Road and Mark Meadow Road in addition to looking at an engineering agreement for the ARC Power broadband project and considering approval of the Big Bend Public Service District funding request of $300,000.
The meeting, open to the public, is scheduled for commission chambers in the county courthouse at 120 Ballengee St., in Hinton.
