The Summers County Commission will have special budget workshop sessions for fiscal year 2021-22 about the county budget preparation on:
Tuesday, March 16, at 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 23, at 9 a.m.
Wednesday, March 24, at 10 a.m.
Based upon guidance issued by the federal government, the State of West Virginia and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a public meeting in person constitutes a public health risk at this time. If you wish to participate by telephone, you may call in to the meeting at 1-866-225-4944. Conference ID is 8771004#.
If you have any technical issues calling in, phone 304-466-7104 for additional instructions.