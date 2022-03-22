The Summers County Commission will meet in special session 10 a.m. Wednesday in the County Commission office.
During the meeting commissioners will discuss and vote on the following items:
- Consideration to hold a public hearing on a proposed tax increase or roll back of the previous levy rates
- Consideration to approve proposed tax increase
- Consideration to approve County Budget (Levy Estimate) for fiscal year 2022-2023
Those wishing to listen to the meeting can call 1-866-225-4944, conference ID 8771004#.
Anyone with technical issues calling in can call (304) 466-7104 for further instructions.