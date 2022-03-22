The Summers County Commission will meet in special session 10 a.m. Wednesday in the County Commission office.

During the meeting commissioners will discuss and vote on the following items:

- Consideration to hold a public hearing on a proposed tax increase or roll back of the previous levy rates

- Consideration to approve proposed tax increase

- Consideration to approve County Budget (Levy Estimate) for fiscal year 2022-2023

Those wishing to listen to the meeting can call 1-866-225-4944, conference ID 8771004#.

Anyone with technical issues calling in can call (304) 466-7104 for further instructions.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video