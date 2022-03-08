Summers County ballot commissioners meet Thursday, March 10, at 10 a.m. in the County Clerk’s office for proof of ballots fot the Tuesday, May 10 primary election.
Summers County ballot commissioners to meet Thursday
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Greta Gay "Sissy", 83, of New Richmond, died March 1, at home. Service 11:30 am Wednesday, March 9, Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco. Burial Roselawn Cemetery, Princeton, WV. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
WEEKLY POLL
Do you feel the time has come for school boards across the region to drop their mask mandates?
You voted: