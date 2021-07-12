Summers County has been chosen to receive $4.179 Phase 38 to supplement food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a national board chaired by the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from: American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Salvation Army United Jewish Communities and United Way of America. The local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made of Monroe County Commission; Lindside UMC Food Bank; United Way; American Red Cross; Community Action of South Eastern WV (Monroe); Monroe County FRN; Protestant Organization; Catholic Charities; Tender Mercies Ministries etc., will determine how the funds awarded to Monroe County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: be private non-profits or units of government, have an accounting system, practice non-discrimination, have demonstrated the capability to delivery emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Summers County distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Community Action of South Eastern W.Va. Monroe County Office participating. These agencies were responsible for providing shelter and utility assistance.
Public or private voluntary agencies (meeting account/audit requirements) interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter program Funds should contact Brenda Elmore contact person at 304-772-4244 or 304-320-9944 for information pertaining to funding and/or request an application to apply. The deadline for requests is July 22, 2021.