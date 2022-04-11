Hinton – Summers County ARH Family Care Clinic, a department of Summers County ARH Hospital, has been recognized as one of the top rural primary care practices in the United States according to the 2022 Lilypad Awards.
The Lilypad Awards recognize the Rural Health Clinics that outperform their rural primary care practice peers in terms of efficiency and operational excellence.
Summers County ARH Family Care Clinic is a rural health clinic serving Summers and Monroe counties.
The Lilypad recognition is now three consecutive years for SCARH Family Care Clinic.
“I am proud and honored that our team also serve with care and compassion,” said Wes Dangerfield, Summers County ARH Community CEO. "Our Rural Health Clinic is centralized in the heart of the county seat, Hinton, and consists of a care team who serve those in our surrounding communities who need regular, preventive and ongoing care.”