Officials in Summers County are renewing their efforts to tackle dozens of dilapidated structures scattered throughout the county.
To help reestablish the county’s efforts, Commissioner Ted Kula has brought back the Summers County Dilapidated Structure Committee, which was originally established via ordinance in early 2012.
The committee held its second meeting in more than five years on Monday in Summers County Memorial Building Auditorium, where Kula gave recently-sworn-in committee members as well as residents an update on where the county stood with its dilapidated structures.
To start, Kula said they have hired Jeff Lyon, a consulting engineer for the committee, to compile a list of all the homes or structures in Summers County that are considered dilapidated by the ordinance.
This includes structures that are deemed hazardous or unfit for human habitation and need to be torn down or homes that have a great deal of refuse, debris or overgrown vegetation and need to be cleaned up
Kula said Lyon is working off a list established by the previous committee, which last met in 2014 or 2015. That list contains roughly 40 structures.
Lyon shared photos of the properties he’d visited with about a dozen people who attended the meeting. Some of the photos showed structures beyond repair with caved-in roofs or burned-down sections while others homes had only minor issues.
Over the past month, Lyon said he’s visited about 60 different properties, including ones on the list as well as others that have been called in to the county or that he’s seen along his travels.
He added that he’s been focusing on the dilapidated structures along Routes 3, 12 and 20 because those are the main roads that lead into the county and give visitors and residents their first impression of the county.
Also discussed at the meeting were funding sources to tackle some of these properties, ways the committee could help property owners with minor repairs or cleanup jobs and dividing the properties on the list into five categories – teardown/removal, major repair, minor repair, trash and complete.
Kula said it’s a good start, but they still have a ways to go.
How it began
Kula said the Summers County Dilapidated Structure Committee was initially established in 2012 as part of the Dilapidated Structures ordinance.
“The impetus for this group was when we knew that the Boy Scouts were building the (Summit Bechtel Reserve) and Summers County enacted the ordinance so that we could clean up our major routes going through Summers County,” he said.
In the beginning, Kula, who was a member then along with Lyon, said the committee was making real strides.
“When the committee was meeting, there was a sharp decrease in the number of (dilapidated) properties,” he said.
However, Kula said questions began to arise from committee members about the exact extent of their powers as detailed in the ordinance and “that's where things fell apart.”
Now, more than five years later, Kula is a Summers County commissioner and said he feels “empowered” to move forward with restarting the committee and addressing the dilapidated structures that remain a county issue.
“I recognized that there is still a need to address dilapidated structures and trash on properties and to help people,” he said. “...It comes down to fundamentally helping people do the right thing. I remember from our old days on the committee, how we stopped in our tracks. So as a commissioner now, I'm empowered to help this move forward, and that's really what I'm aiming to do.”
Funding
While the focus now is to compile a list of all the properties that fit into one of four categories on their list (teardown/removal, major repair, minor repair, trash), Kula said the next step will be to identify funding to be able to move those properties into the final “completed” category.
Kula said they have already identified a few funding streams, but more should be available once they complete their list and have a better idea of what the funding will be used for.
He said they have been offered somewhere in the ballpark of $10,000 from the Region One Planning and Development Council. Kula said the funds are left over from a mapping project Region 1 completed in McDowell County.
Kula said the committee also received a $25,000 donation from an anonymous donor to use on properties in the northern part of Summers County.
He added that he also has his eye on a bill making its way through the Legislature that will make it easier for communities across the state to obtain funding to deal with dilapidated structures.
State Auditor JB McCuskey, who wrote the bill, called the Community Resurrection and Economic Development Act, said the bill establishes a $30 million fund to help cities and counties demolish buildings that cannot be saved, according to a recent article in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
The bill passed the Senate this week and is now before the House of Delegates.
Kula said finding the money is a key part of the process as most communities have to rely on their own general fund budgets to address dilapidated structures.
Hinton City Manager Cris Meadows said this is the case for Hinton, which allocated $50,000 for its general fund to demolish properties last year.
“We've tried to get some grant money here and there, but that's not been a very effective program to try and do,” Meadows said. “There's just not a lot of grant money out there to tear homes down and if so, every community in the state needs that money. So, it's a competitive process.”
Hinton’s approach
Meadows said the City of Hinton also has a Dilapidated Structure Committee, which was established several years ago.
“The committee identified several (dilapidated) buildings and we have slowly but surely been going after and targeting those ones that they identified and working with the owner,” he said. “Some of the owners have given us the properties. Some of the properties we have purchased if they were important to future development, and we are working on getting a lot of those down.”
For this year, Meadows said they are looking at demolishing three or four properties that are “some of the worst ones in key areas.”
He said they’re also working with the property owners of some of the other properties to try to get them either fixed up or town down.
Meadows said he’s not sure of the exact number of properties that were originally on the list but at some point, “there was probably more than 20.”
He added that between 2019 and 2020, there was a big push to demolish 11 dilapidated structures located between 9th Avenue and 12th Avenue.
Meadows said he’s not sure how many dilapidated structures are still on Hinton’s list as it’s “constantly evolving.”
Meadows is also a member of the Summers County Dilapidated Structure Committee and having tackled this issue at the city level, Meadows said he thinks the level of expertise that he brings to the committee will help ensure the success of the county’s committee.
“This partnership is key for the city because we're not on the edge of the county so all of our entrances to our city are inside the county,” he said. “We have to work with them and try and target those homes that are on those major entrances because we have so many people come into our community for the summer months and we want those viewsheds to look great.”
Next steps
With the Summers County Dilapidated Structure Committee back up and running, Kula said he is hoping to get into a sort of rhythm at their monthly meeting of discussing what has been done, what they plan to do next and what still needs to get done.
Those meetings, which are open to the public, will take place on the fourth Monday of each month at noon in the Summers County Memorial Building Auditorium ay 451 First Ave. in Hinton.