The Summers County dilapidated structures committee is scheduled to meet in regular session on Monday, March 28, at Summers Memorial Building, 97 Park Avenue, Hinton to review and discuss the properties list and consider next steps.
Summers committee to discuss dilapidated structures
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[br]ANSTED [ndash] Larry C. Cole, 78, of Ansted passed away on March 20, 2022. Service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Ansted with Pastor John Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor. Friends may call Saturday evening…
Ryan Thomas Pilkington of Glen Morgan, WV passed away Monday March 21, 2022. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for service details. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.
Charles M. Radford, Jr. born Aug. 3, 1943, in Davy, WV passed away on March 20, 2022, in Beckley, WV at the age of 78. Charles leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Mary (Bailey) Radford; daughter Charline (Donald) Marks; son Charles M. Radford, III; daughter Katherine Atilli; grandchil…