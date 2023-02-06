The Summers County Commission will meet in regular session on Thursday at 9 a.m. to consider drawdowns of $25,930 in CDBG funds and $14,591 in ARPA funds and to consider an agreement for the John Henry Historical Park Walking Bridge recreation trails project.
In other business, the commission will look to schedule a budget workshop for March and a special session on April 18 to lay the levy rates for the upcoming fiscal year.
The commission meets at the country courthouse in Suite 203 at 120 Ballengee St. in Hinton.
