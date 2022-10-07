The Summers County Commission will meet in regular session on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 9 a.m. in courthouse chambers at 120 Ballengee St., Suite 203, Hinton, to hear from Sandy Turner, Camp Summers director, to consider a request from RACHH seeking permission to use the courthouse lawn for Trunk or Treat on Oct. 22, and to consider a noise ordinance.
Among other items on the agenda, the commissioners will discuss a report of speeding on Pie Hallow in Talcott, a progress report on dilapidated structures by Shalom Tazewell, and the Cool Ridge-Flat Top and Mercer Public Service District water project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.