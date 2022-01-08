The Summers County Commission will meet Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 120 Ballengee St., Suite 203, beginning at 9 a.m.
Some of the agenda highlights include:
Consideration to appoint a president of the commission; to organize the calendar, schedule and holiday; updates on the NCIC and radio communication for 911, animal care and control ordinance review, Democrat and Republican ballot commissioners, emergency absentee voting police, appoint commissioners to various boards, dilapidated structures and mileage.
To participate by phone call 1-866-225-4944. Conference ID 8771004#
For more information, call 1-304-466-7100.