The Summers County Commission will meet Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 9 a.m. at 120 Ballengee Street, Suite 106, Hinton.
Some highlights of the agenda include updates on ARP allocations for the Sheriff's office, Ridge to River Regional trail Authority, National Coal Heritage, NCIC and radio communications, Jumping Branch/Nimitz PSD Madams Creek extension project, memo of understanding between Summers/Monroe counties, compensation for employees quarantined or tested positive for Covid, appointments, sidewalk grant projects and schedule for lay the levy rates for fiscal year 2022-23.