The Summers County commissioners are scheduled to meet in regular session on Wednesday, July 12, to hear a project update on the Maddams Creek/Broomstraw Road/Mark Meador Road waterline extension.
Commissiopners will also consider multiple appointments to various boards and commissions and will consider a release from the opiod settlement agreement.
Also on the agenda, among other items, the commissioners will have a website discussion and review dilapidated structures’ 60-day letter template.
The meeting is slated for 9 a.m. in commission chambers at 120 Balengee St., Hinton.
