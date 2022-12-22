The Summers County Commission will meet in special session on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. in the county commission office at 120 Ballengee St. to consider the Camp Summers director position and holiday time off for employees on New Year’s Eve.
Summers commission to consider Camp Summers Director position
