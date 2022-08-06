The Summers County Commission will meet Wednesday, Aug. 10 beginning at 9 a.m.
Some highlights of the meeting include:
Jumping Branch/Nimitz PSD updates, a request for body cameras for the deputies, a pedestrian bridge at John Henry Historical Park and ARP funding for fire departments.
The Summers County Commission has determined, based upon guidance issued by the Federal government, the state at West Virginia and the CDC that a public meeting that allows citizens to attend in person constitutes a public health risk at this time.
To participate you can call in to the meeting at 1-866-225-4944. Conference ID 8771004#
