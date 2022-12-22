The Summers County Building Commission will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. at the Summers County Commission office, 120 Ballengee St., Hinton, to elect officers for the year.
Summers Building Commission to elect officers for the year
