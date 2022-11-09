Like most all other counties and precincts in southern West Virginia, Summers County voters selected Republican candidates for county and state offices while also voting against the four statewide amendments.
Ted Kula, R, won the county commission race over Joseph M. Blankenship, 2,220 to 1,317, while Lynn Reed, R, won the county clerk’s job by beating Democrat Jackie Jeffries Farley, 2,342 to 1,171. Stacy Ford was the only Democrat standing at the end of the day, winning the circuit clerk’s office as she ran unopposed.
County voters rejected Amendment 1, which would have clarified the judiciary’s role in impeachment proceedings, casting 2,100 votes against and 1,271 votes for.
Voters also voted against Amendment 2, billed as the Property Tax Modernization amendment, 2,380 votes against, 1,126 votes for.
On Amendment 3, which would have permitted incorporation of religious denominations, 2,108 voters said no, while 1,298 said yes.
And on Amendment 4, which would have given the Legislature more oversight of the state Board of Education, Summers County voted 2,159 against the proposal and 1,322 for it.
County voters also cast their lot with Republican Vince Deeds in the Senate District 10 race, giving the challenger 2,095 votes while casting 1,360 votes for Stephen Baldwin, the Democratic incumbent and Senate minority leader.
In the House District 40 race, county voters favored Republican incumbent Roy G. Cooper with 1,048 votes out of 1,699 cast. Democrat challenger Becky Crabtree picked up 602 votes while Libertarian Jonathon Fain received 48 votes.
In the House District 41 race, Republican incumbent Jordan Maynor ran unopposed, winning 1,414 votes against eight write-in ballots.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller easily outpaced the competition in the Summers County vote, picking up 2,243 votes on her way to election. Democratic challenger Lacy Watson received 875 votes while Independent candidate Belinda Fox-Spencer won 299 votes.
Voter turnout in the county was 45.57 percent.
