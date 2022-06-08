Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.