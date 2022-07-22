It may be summer break, but students are still learning in Raleigh County.
According to Deborah Cantley, extended programs coordinator for Raleigh County Schools, hundreds of students have been attending educational summer camps located at schools throughout the county.
“By the time we get to the end of the summer, about 350 students will have participated,” Cantley said, adding that all of the camps were designed to halt summer learning loss while providing problem-based learning in various subjects.
Each camp has been made possible through the West Virginia Department of Education’s Summer SOLE grant program, and educators at each participating school were able to develop unique camp themes to engage students and enhance learning.
Beckley, Daniels and Fairdale elementary schools have been hosting one-week “Kindergarten Round-Up” summer camps, Cantley explained. These camps were designed to teach kindergarten readiness skills in literacy and math as well as introduce students to school and bus safety.
“For some of our students this was their first opportunity to be in a public school,” Cantley noted. “I have talked to the principals and lead teachers at those schools, and they have said the students are doing a great job. The teachers make it fun and exciting.”
Some elementary schools hosted two-week-long camps for students, providing them with at least 90 minutes of math-centered learning, 120 minutes of reading- and writing-centered learning, social-emotional learning activities and more.
Those at Bradley Elementary School created “Camp Learn-A-Lot.”
“They focused on camping and outdoor activities,” Cantley said. “They studied lessons on the environment, animals, the water process, constellations, and they worked on campfire songs.”
Coal City Elementary held an “Exploring West Virginia” camp where they studied the works of West Virginia authors. They also learned about West Virginia history and tourism, studied topographical state maps and created West Virginia-themed artwork.
Ghent Elementary held the “Oceans of Possibilities” camp, where they focused on projects that centered on ocean life, including creating a coral reef out of clay, Cantley said.
This past week, Clear Fork Elementary School has been hosting a “Down on the Farm” camp. This camp has allowed students to work with local farmers and learn about animals, gardening, water consumption and good nutrition. Students have also been gaining math skills as they gather data on plant growth.
Not only have elementary students been able to extend their learning, middle school and high school students have as well.
Beckley-Stratton Middle School hosted a camp centered on the film “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” Cantley said.
Students constructed windmill/turbine models out of random supplies, Cantley explained. Then, they gained art skills by painting them.
The highlight of this camp, however, came from the school’s partnership with West Virginia Univeristy’s STEAM Technical Assistance Center (TAC).
Through this partnership, students had the chance to participate in a real-world classroom immersion experience as they were tasked with constructing a hydraulic claw to be used as an assistive device for a woman who has trouble picking up everyday objects following a multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis.
After the claws were constructed, the woman was able to come to the school and choose the claw that worked best for her needs, Cantley said.
For high school students, Raleigh County partnered with WVU Tech to allow them to attend a week-long STEM camp where they worked with professors and gained knowledge about careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields.
“The students actually stayed the week and got to experience college campus life,” Cantley said.
Raleigh County Schools helped with tuition costs so every student who wanted to attend would have the opportunity.
Although most of the summer learning camps have come to a close, Cantley said that later this summer, beginning on Aug. 8, Trap Hill and Beckley-Stratton Middle Schools will be hosting an early orientation for incoming sixth-graders.
“This will give students two days to practice changing classes and learn about lockers, buses and dismissals,” Cantley said. “It’s just an extra opportunity for students and parents who want to be ready when school starts later in August.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.