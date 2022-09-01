Beckley VA Medical Center is partnering with Active Southern West Virginia to host a community walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention.
The walk, open to the public, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Little Beaver State Park. The park is located at 1402 Grandview Road, Beaver. Everyone is to park at the lot at the main entrance and meet at the pavilion at the Welcome Center.
The suicide rate among veterans in 2019 was 52 percent higher than non-veteran adults in the U.S., according to the 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report.
