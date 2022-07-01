The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) continues to prepare for the transition of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to a new three-digit number (988) on July 16.
BBH funds West Virginia’s single National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call center, operated by First Choice Services, to answer in-state calls to the Lifeline, which includes the Veterans Crisis Line. On July 16, the three-digit dialing code for the Lifeline will go live as 988, replacing the current phone number of 1-800-273-8255, which will remain operational during the transition.