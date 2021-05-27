Suffering from Parkinson's, McGraw to retire

Amos Lee Nutter, 76, of Beckwith, died May 22, 2021, at Bowers Hospice in Beckley. He had been ill and resided in a nursing home for the past 11 months. He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis and a host of family. He had worked at Elswick's Sawmill, the Foundry in Lynchburg, VA, Pinecres…