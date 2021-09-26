By Lucas Davis
Mrs. Bickford is a band teacher. She is a great teacher. She has taught me how to play the trumpet.
She told us to buzz in the trumpet. I started to play the tuba but my mom said it was too heavy. There are a lot of people in band this year.
I want to play the drums in high school. You have to buzz on every brass instrument.
By Mark Foshee
The person that I believe has done the most for me in my life is my mom.
She makes sure I have a good education and everything I need, like food, water, and a house. She also lets me have things that I like and not just things that I want.
My mom has made sure that I hang around good people and is making sure that I do not grow up to be a bad person.
These are just a few of the things my mother has done for me and my brother since we have been with her.
By Elizabeth Fitzgerald
Amy Shumate is a career EXP teacher and also a huge help at Beckley Stratton Middle School!
She’s also one of the most amazing teachers I’ve ever had. Mrs. Shumate always tries to help the children she teaches with school work and problems at home.
Mrs. Shumate is constantly giving food and water to children who need it. Mrs. Shumate is also one of the most persistent, hard working, and determined teachers I know.
She used to be a health teacher but soon switched to teaching career EXP. Even though the switch was hard, she’s amazing at what she does!
Even if you’re failing, she tries not to stress you out, but warn you about your bad grade so you have time to fix it.
I’m glad I have Mrs. Shumate as my teacher!
By Chayse Dominick
My grandmother Shirley Cook was an amazing woman and she meant so so much to me.
She always helped people out if they were homeless or in a food shelter.
She was an active member of my church, New Life Baptist, and she would always help with events there at the church.
She worked at Beckley Insulation and she worked on roofs and windows.
She was my best friend and always cheered me up when I was sad, and she always calmed me down when I was mad.
She would help me with everything and do almost anything for me.
She took me to church every Wednesday and Sunday. Overall, she helped me through everything. Like I said before, she helped a lot of people through a lot of tough times.
She helped me, my sister, my mom and dad when we were in some tough times. She was so nice and kind and caring towards everybody. She loved everyone and she was a true believer in Jesus Christ.
I loved her so much and so did my sister, mom, and dad. She is gone now - sadly she passed away on December 8th of 2017. Like I said she helped a lot of people and did amazing things for everybody and I loved her a lot.
I picked my grandma because she did a lot of great things to help out lots of great people. She was so nice and such an amazing person. She always bought food for the homeless and donated to shelters.
She always helped family, and she thought of the people in our church as family. Even if she didn’t know the people, she always helped them. Even if the people couldn’t give her anything in return, it was okay. I remember one time we were walking into a CVS pharmacy and there was a homeless man sitting on the curb and my grandma said, “Stay there for just one second.” Then she walked out with food and drinks for him.
She was so kind to him even though he couldn’t do anything in return. She believed that even if a person can’t do anything for you, then you should still do something nice and kind for them.
She would buy people groceries if they were a couple dollars short and stuff like that. She believed in doing good for the world. My grandma was the nicest, most caring person I have ever known in my entire life.
By Zack Williams
First, my mom has done a lot for me in life. She has fed me and taken me places. Also, she has let me do more things that I couldn’t do when I was younger, like mow grass and use machines around the house.
I like how we have family time together. She takes care of me. She takes me to the beach every year. Lastly, I love how my mom teaches me to cook. She also taught me how to walk. Finally, I love my mom a lot!
By Maddox Bailey
Amelia Earhart is an inspiring person because she was the first woman to fly across the ocean. As the first woman pilot, she was inspiring because she was fearless and didn’t care what people thought of her.
She was a great pilot and became an air force pilot even though women were forced to stay at home and care for the house while the men went to work. Although women had to work in factories while the men were probably in offices, she worked her way up to becoming an air force pilot. Then she flew across the ocean and became the first woman to fly across the ocean. That is why she is an inspiring person to me.
By Ellie Hopkins
I think that the people that most impacted my life were the doctors that saved my life and my mom’s life. They all work at the Cabell Huntington Hospital.
I was born a preemie and they ensured that I am here today. They watched me 24/7 to make sure I was healthy. For the first year of my life I had to have an apnoea monitor to check when I would stop breathing.
Those doctors continued to check up on me for several years. I thank those doctors who saved my life and my mom’s.
By Alex Lopez
My mom is a special person because she helps me and my brother with work when we need help. She also cooks for me and my brother.
She helps people sometimes. She keeps me and my brother safe when there is trouble. My mom also gives us money on our credit cards.
Also, she makes me and my brother do our homework when we don’t do it. Also, sometimes she’ll order my brother’s and my favorite food.
She’ll let us play video games when we are done with our homework. When one of us gets done with homework, she’ll let the one who got done play and not the other until he gets done.
By Lillian Meadows
My girl scout leader, Shawn Robinson, is an inspiration. She’s worked for the National Park Service for 25 years.
She was part of the interpretation division at Mammoth Cave National Park, Point Reyes National Seashore and C&O Canal National Park where she educated people about the history and environment of the parks.
In 1990, she was part of the Illinois Natural History Survey southeastern bat project.
Her and the woman she worked with, Jean Krejca, caught them in nets, examined them, and located where they lived. They found the largest known Indiana bat hibernaculum in Illinois.
In 2014, she began handling special park use permits. She writes permits for people wanting to hold special events in the national parks. The conditions of them allow events to be held without harm.
She is qualified to fight wildfires; she was on the engine crew and strike team. She lives in West Virginia but is currently in Idaho where there are small wildfires.
She’s on the finance team helping keep track of time, equipment, personnel, and costs.
She’s done many things for the environment and I am proud to say I know her.